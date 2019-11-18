arrested:
Suspect flees, caught after homeowner points shotgun
BURLINGTON — A homeowner with a shotgun fended off a man who police say tried to break inside using an ax.
William Lawrence Cowan, 29, attempted to enter the house on Sunday morning through a back door.
Police say the homeowner pointed the shotgun at Cowan, who dropped the ax and ran.
Cowan was arrested two blocks away.
robbery:
Man in ‘Chucky’ mask robs Winston-Salem store
WINSTON-SALEM — Police are searching for a man who robbed a store while wearing a “Chucky” mask inspired by the horror movies about an evil doll.
The incident occurred Sunday night around 10 p.m. at the Northwest Discount store.
Workers told officers the suspect entered the store, brandishing a handgun and demanding money. They say he wore a black sweatsuit — and a “Chucky” mask from the “Child’s Play” horror movies.
He then fled with cash.
rebranding:
Charlotte housing agency gives itself a new name
CHARLOTTE — After 80 years, the Charlotte Housing Authority is rebranding itself as Inlivian in an attempt to overcome what officials say are negative connotations of its old name.
A. Fulton Meachem Jr., who leads the agency, said that officials “struggled” with the old name.
“We learned that to many people, the words ‘housing’ and ‘authority’ have a great deal of stigma and negative connotations associated with them,” he said.
new finances: Governor gives boost to storm relief, road fundsRALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper has signed into law bills designed to help his cash-strapped Department of Transportation and the continued recovery from hurricanes Florence, Matthew and Dorian.
Cooper on Monday signed the measures, which were the last pieces of legislation on his desk from the General Assembly session that ended Friday.
The state DOT’s cash balance had fallen due to unprecedented hurricane repairs, legal settlements over rights of way and project overruns.
The bill directs $100 million to the agency for past and natural disasters, forgives a $90 million loan and allows an extra $100 million in bonds for road work.
