Booming business:
FedEx shifts deliveries due to online shopping
memphis, tenn. — Trying to keep pace with the boom in online shopping, FedEx will tweak its operations by having its ground unit take over some deliveries from the company’s separate and more costly express business — a move that will start next month in Greensboro.
The company’s change in operations was announced Friday and designed to make FedEx more efficient in handling residential deliveries, which has taken on added importance as more customers shop online.
FedEx Express currently uses its own vehicles for so-called last-mile delivery of packages that come off its airplanes.
Company executives say they believe that diverting some of the workload to FedEx Ground will reduce costs and increase the number of packages carried by drivers on their rounds to residential addresses.
Gun safety: ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’ status OK’d in Forsythwinston-salem — Joining a list that’s growing by the week, Forsyth County has become the latest to declare itself a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”
It’s a largely symbolic gesture that carries no legal standing, but that hasn’t stopped a number of other counties from adopting similar measures over the last few weeks. Among them: Rockingham, Lincoln, Surry, Gaston and Rutherford counties.
Led by Republicans, Forsyth County commissioners voted 4-3 along party lines Thursday on a night filled with drama and tension.
Immediately after the vote, Democratic commissioner Tonya McDaniel ripped up a copy of the resolution. She later apologized and said she allowed her feelings to get the best of her.
“I am a mother who lost her son to gun violence,” McDaniel said. “I already support the protection of the Second Amendment because all lives matter.”
School bus threat: Motorist climbs aboard in road rage attackgrifton — A road-rage incident played out Wednesday in an unlikely place — on a school bus — when a knife-welding motorist climbed aboard and threatened to stab the driver, police said.
The school bus was traveling through an intersection in the small town of Grifton when Jeffrey Garris boarded it and confronted the driver, claiming he was cut off.
After the brief tirade, Garris went back to his truck and was later arrested.
crackdown: Durham police arrest 18 in prostitution stingdurham — A record 18 people were charged with soliciting prostitution Thursday in a new fight against human trafficking.
Deputies used the internet to arrange meetings with men at a Durham County hotel and then arrested them there.
It was a record number of arrests for the crime in a single day — an initiative that attempted to target customers rather than sex workers, officials said.
time to retire: Grandma with two jobs wins $4M lottery prizeyanceyville — A Caswell County grandma working two jobs can call it quits after winning a $4 million lottery prize.
“I still don’t have my mind set up with knowing I have money now,” Camisha Spencer said.
According to officials with the N.C. Education Lottery, Spencer is the first person to win the top prize in Ruby Red 7’s, a new scratch-off game.
The windfall was a “big dream” for Spencer, who clocks in more than 50 hours a week between her two jobs.
It was during a rare moment of down time that she bought the Ruby Red ticket at a Yanceyville gas station.
She plans to use some of her winnings to buy a BMW.
