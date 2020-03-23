Airlines can’t seem to cut capacity as fast as air travel is fading as businesses and vacationers pull back on plans. Industry analysts are slashing their expectations even faster, with cuts of 40% or more the norm.
Air Canada is laying off more than 5,000 flight attendants as the country’s largest airline cuts routes amid plunging demand. The layoffs will take effect by April and affect roughly 60% of flight attendants. Air Canada says it will suspend most of its international and U.S. flights by March 31.
GE aviation will cut about 10% of its U.S. workforce. David Joyce, vice chairman of GE and CEO of GE Aviation, will give up half of his salary starting April 1. The aviation arm of General Electric had already announced a hiring freeze, the cancellation of a salaried merit increase, a dramatic reduction of all non-essential spending, and a significant decrease in its contingent workforce.
REPURPOSED: General Motors is exploring the production of ventilators at a facility in Kokomo, Ind. The automaker said Monday that it’s working around the clock with Ventec Life Systems of Washington State to build more of the critical medical devices.
GM spokesman Dan Flores said he can’t comment on how many more ventilators Ventec will make or how soon they will come. The GM statement also didn’t say when the Kokomo facility might be in operation.
Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga are the latest luxury fashion labels ramping up the manufacturing of surgical masks to help the fight against COVID-19. The Kering Group, which owns the labels, says French workshops that usually make clothes for Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga will switch over to manufacturing masks. Kering said it will also buy and import 3 million surgical masks from China for donation to the French health service. The world’s largest luxury group — Paris-based LVMH — has also said it has reached a deal with a Chinese industrial supplier to deliver 10 million masks to the French population.
CORPORATE FIREWALLS: Airbus is canceling a planned dividend payment and lining up $16 billion in new credit to give the European aircraft giant more cash to weather the crisis. The plane maker had shut several plants last week to adapt them to safer health conditions.
Apparel company VF Corp. says it will draw down $1 billion from its revolving credit facility.
HEAVY INDUSTRY: Millions of people are working at home. However, heavy industrial sectors have come to a standstill because the risk of infection, if operations continue, would be unavoidable.
A big auto industry trade group is telling Congress that 95% of U.S. auto assembly plants have been forced to close due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Alliance for Automotive Innovation says in a letter obtained by The Associated Press that 42 of 44 U.S. auto assembly plants were closed as of Friday.
SUPERMARKETS: B.J.’s Wholesale Club is the latest to offer a bump in hourly wages to workers restocking shelves while others stay home. Increased hourly pay would extend at least through April 12. Managers and key personnel will get a one-time bonus, ranging from $500 to $1,000. Walmart, Target and Amazon are among the other company’s giving pay hikes. Walmart is also giving one-time bonuses to its hourly part-time and full-time workers.
HIRING: The spread of the virus has created a massive disruption in the work place, with may companies sending workers home.
