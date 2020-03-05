Advanced Home Care Inc. has sold its High Point corporate campus for $17.18 million to an Arizona real-estate investment trust, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The buyer of the 12.44-acre property at 4001 Piedmont Parkway is Store Master Funding XIX LLC, an affiliate of Store Capital of Scottsdale, Ariz. The sale was completed Monday.
Advanced, one of High Point’s largest private employers, said Dec. 13 it had agreed to part with its second main medical-equipment business. The company is selling its home health, specialty pharmacy and infusion services to BrightSpring Health Services of Louisville, Ky.
BrightSpring will operate the home health business under the Advanced Home Health brand, and the infusion and specialty pharmacy division under the Advanced Home Infusion brand.
The transaction is expected to affect 887 of Advance’s overall workforce of 1,567, including 236 of its employees in High Point.
On Dec. 9, Advanced announced plans to sell its home medical-equipment business to AdaptHealth in a transaction that would affect at least 304 local workers and 680 overall.
Advanced has 33 offices in the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia.
AdaptHealth is the third largest home medical equipment company in the U.S., serving more than 1 million patients annually in 49 states.
“Our member health systems have supported and fully participated in our evaluation of ownership options to transform Advanced Home Care into a national company,” Joel Mills, Advanced’s chief executive, said in a statement in December.
“We reiterate what we said when announcing the AdaptHealth acquisition: we believe this is the best opportunity for future growth for our company and employees.”
Josh Parnes, AdaptHealth’s president and chief operating officer, said that “we anticipate that the vast majority of employees currently servicing the needs of Advanced Home Care’s HME patients and referral network will be offered positions at AdaptHealth.”
David French, speaking on behalf of Advanced, said the transactions would affect jobs at its headquarters and at its Piedmont Parkway facility.
There are 304 home medical-equipment employees at the Piedmont facility, along with 222 in home health and 47 in its infusion unit. Advanced is made up of a joint venture of 12 health care systems in its five-state territory.
“We spent much of 2019 evaluating ownership options and believe this is the best opportunity for future growth for our company and employees,” Mills said.
