Piles of diapers

What we do: Work to unleash the dreams, power and tenacity of youth, teen and young adult moms, female entrepreneurs, families who would otherwise face homelessness and the under-served in this community.

Wish list: Bus passes, gas cards, diapers sizes 1-6, baby wipes, latex-free gloves, disinfectant wipes, alcohol wipes, hand sanitizer, Renuzit refills, tissues, markers (dry erase, coloring), dry marker eraser, plastic sleeves, business paper cutter, industrial size hole puncher, post it notes, color card stock paper, construction paper, graph paper, pencils/erasers and paint.

To donate: Bring items by appointment or between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays to 1807 E. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. 336-273-3461.

