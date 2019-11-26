What we do: Provide services for older adults including an adult day program and activities, medical care and transportation, rehab therapies and other support. 

Wish list: Hats, gloves, scarves, socks, grocery store gift cards, arts and craft materials, fabric and yarn and toiletry items (soap, deodorant, lotion, shaving cream, etc.).

Information: 336-550-4054.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments