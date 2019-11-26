What we do: Help children and families deal with domestic violence, improve their mental health, overcome child abuse and find financial stability.
Wish list: Safety gates, baby clothing, diapers, wipes, cleaning supplies, household items, toiletries, bus passes, grocery and pharmacy gift cards, new women’s undergarments, pajamas, sweatpants, slippers, new car seats, children’s books, 2020 calendars and planners.
To donate: Drop off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at 315 E. Washington St. in Greensboro, 1401 Long St. in High Point or 902 Bonner St. in Jamestown.
