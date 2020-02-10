NEW YORK — The Oscars closed the awards season in style, with statement necklaces and classic gowns, traditional tuxedos and some young rule-breakers.
A look at fashion highlights from Hollywood’s big night Sunday:
The gowns
Scarlett Johansson, Renée Zellweger, Charlize Theron, Cynthia Erivo and Regina King served up standout looks.
King’s pale pink Versace with just the right amount of silver embellishment was a flawless fit. Johansson’s Champagne-hued Oscar de la Renta was a strapless wonder with strand details at the top. Theron’s black Dior Haute Couture offered one shoulder up and one down, along with a high side slit.
Nobody took big risks, though there were some statements made.
Natalie Portman used her Maria Grazia Chiuri embroidered cape to showcase the names of female directors snubbed by the Academy stitched into the fabric. Kaitlyn Dever wore a sustainable Louis Vuitton look in crimson. Waad al-Kateab, co-director of the documentary “For Sama,” used her gown for some political messaging in Arabic.
Young Hollywood didn’t disappoint.
Janelle Monae stunned in silver Ralph Lauren with a hood, long sleeves and about 170,000 Swarovski crystals, and Florence Pugh wore a tiered gown in welcome green from Louis Vuitton.
The bling
There was an abundance of statement necklaces on women (Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Zazie Beetz), but there was also a show of “gent’s jewelry,” said Claibourne Poindexter, associate jewelry specialist for Christie’s auction house.
Theron wore a diamond drop necklace by Tiffany & Co. weighing in at more than 20 carats. Louis-Dreyfus wore more than 60 carats set in platinum from Harry Winston.
The beauty
The Oscars are often a parade of nudes, sheers or pale pinks, especially in nail polish, said Cat Quinn, beauty director for Refinery29.com.
“So I was excited to see so many actresses go for a bolder look this year. Black nail polish in particular reigned supreme, with a variety of cool iterations,” she said.
