PLEASANT GARDEN — There is a family graveyard that I learned about nearly 50 years ago.
Since it is easier to “dig up bones” in the internet age, I set out to see if I could discover more details.
A marble slab that is etched “William Dickey died May 26, 1814” has a large crack that obscures his age at death. It appears to read 62 or 63. This name is listed in the 1800 U.S. census as the head of a Guilford County household. Before 1800, he received several large state land grants located on the waters of Alamance and Pole Cat creeks.
One grant that bordered Dickey’s tract was owned by William Shannon, who redeemed his citizenship at the end of the Revolutionary War by deeding an acre to Pleasant Garden Methodist Episcopal Church. At Shannon’s death, that 400-acre tract was sold to Nathan Armfield.
William Dickey Jr. is likely the youngest male listed in 1800 as he was only 31 when he died Feb. 26, 1824.
One of the largest landowners in the area, Col. Dickey was well known throughout Guilford County. He served two years as sheriff, before he was elected to serve in the state legislature in 1819. He resigned as commandant of the second regiment of the Guilford County militia in November 1822.
According to one source, he planned to operate a private school on the outskirts of Greensboro.
Dickey acknowledged that he was “sick and weak of body” when he made a last will and testament six days before his death. He named brother-in-law John Armfield as his executor. His wife, Polly, was to receive $500, as well as one-third of the home tract and livestock to benefit their children: Rebecca, Jane, Edwin and John. The land was to be divided later between the sons. Neighbors Thomas McCulloch and Timothy Cude witnessed the document.
Polly and William Dickey’s elder daughter, Rebecca W. Dickey, was 19 when she died of pulmonary consumption (tuberculosis) in 1832. A loving tribute to her was published in The Greensboro Patriot newspaper. She had attended school in Salem, N.C., and was survived by her mother (who had remarried), a sister, two brothers and an elderly grandfather; all were unnamed.
Could I uncover those details?
Bingo! We have a stepfather! Polly Dickey married William Hanner on Oct. 7, 1824. Eight months is not exactly a long courtship. But she was a widow with four children and, according to deeds, Hanner lived nearby. The Hanners had three sons: Alexander, Albert and John A.D. Hanner.
Edwin Dickey must have reached maturity in 1838 when he sold the land he and his brother inherited. His brother, John is not mentioned in any of the transactions. The Rev. John M. Gretter bought three acres near Greensboro; Frederick Fentress, 100 acres; and Sarah Kirk Keck paid $1,000 for 514 acres.
In February 1839, Polly’s father, the previously mentioned Nathan Armfield died. Hanner qualified as administrator of his estate upon posting a $3,000 bond.
He died in 1843 before acting and the task was reassigned to Walter A. Winborne. Isaac Russum bought Nathan Armfield’s 573-acre estate in 1851. William Dickey Ross acquired that property in 1856.
In 1849, Polly’s brother, John Armfield became the guardian of his sister’s minor children and moved her family to Tennessee where he gave a 360-acre parcel of land to Polly Hanner’s children in Sumner, Tenn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.