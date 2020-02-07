All but one of the 11 tracts chosen as Opportunity Zones in Forsyth are in the central part of Winston-Salem. Those 10 pieces of property account for 24,475 residents.

In Opportunity Zones, there are tax advantages for investors and development.

Tract 1 contains the central business district, while tract 2 represents the northern part of the central business district. Tract 8.02 covers the Atkins Community Development Corp.

Whitaker Park, a 1.7-million-square-foot former R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. plant, is in tract 14. The building is part of a renovation project being undertaken by Whitaker Park Development Authority Inc.

Smith Reynolds Airport is in tract 16.02, which includes Forsyth Technical Community College's plans for a $16 million aviation campus.

Wake Forest Innovation Quarter is in tracts 7 and 8.01, while Winston-Salem State University also is in tract 7.

The remaining Winston-Salem tracts are: 3.01, 3.02 and 12 (Boston-Thurmond neighborhood); 10 (Peters Creek Parkway business corridor heading into downtown); and 17 (Lakeside Villas multi-family housing development).

