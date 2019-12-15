Julianna Guill has joined the ranks of local actors starring in cable Christmas movies.
Guill, a 2005 graduate of Reynolds High School, is the star of “Grounded For Christmas,” a Lifetime TV-movie that made its debut last weekend and will be repeated at 6 p.m. Monday. She plays Nina, a pilot whose flight has been grounded and who forms an alliance with her swaggering copilot (Corey Sevier) to pretend to be a couple while dealing with her family and her ex.
As the storm continues to keep their flight grounded, their scheme snowballs and they end up at various Christmas events trying to maintain their ruse.
“When I read the script, I was so genuinely delighted by the comedic aspect and the situational comedy, I knew it would be really fun,” Guill said by phone from Los Angeles, where she has lived for the past 14 years, having moved there at age 18 to pursue an acting career. “The white lie about being in this relationship, I could see it being fun, and it definitely was.”
“Grounded for Christmas” was shot in Toronto last summer, like many Christmas movies, which presented the challenge of acting like it was cold and snowy when it was warm and the white stuff was really a soap-based concoction, she said.
She had a supporting role in a previous Christmas movie, 2015’s “Christmas Eve,” a comedy about six groups of people stuck in elevators, which had a large ensemble cast. But this is her first time in the lead on such a film.
Guill sees the appeal of Christmas movies, which dominate the schedules of Lifetime, Hallmark, and other cable channels this time of year. “It’s a combination of things,” she said. “For many, the holidays are a really wonderful, happy time, and these movies back that up.”
And the movies tend to be light, optimistic fare, sort of comfort food for the eyes. “You know it’s going to end well, it’s going to have some happy joyful message and you can rely on them for that,” she said. “People like to watch them and get excited to feel good.”
Guill and her husband, Ben McMillan, are getting ready for the holidays themselves, with their daughter Mabel just old enough to start understanding the holidays. “She’s just a delightful, chatting two-year-old, Guill said. “She knows it’s coming, she kind of gets it.” Since Guill’s husband is Jewish, they are celebrating Hanukkah as well.
Guill has had a thriving career since she moved out to Los Angeles, with roles in such TV shows as “Glory Daze” and “Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce”; guest spots on a wide variety of shows from “Community” and “Cougar Town” to several “CSI” shows; and films including “Friday the 13th,” “Altitude,” “Crazy, Stupid, Love,” and what she describes as a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it role in “Captain America: Civil War.”
She recently wrapped up a recurring role on “The Resident” — “I’m really proud of my work on that show,” she said — and is completing her first short film as a director, “Silent Date” with Brittany Ross and Martin Starr, which she hopes to get out on the festival circuit next year.
She has learned to be philosophical about getting roles. “Work is really hard to come by and I always feel really grateful,” she said. “I’ve had to learn how to digest rejection and continue to be fully invested in the roles that you go out for that you almost always never get... It’s a magical place, but it’s also a very cutthroat place.”
But she feels the hardships of a career in show business are worth it. “There are so many moments of just extreme pride and elation that it works, and I get to do it,” she said. “There’s so much wondering if the next thing will come and when it will. But it’s the best job in the world. There’s nothing I love more than acting and creating and bringing stories to life. It’s a true dream.”
***
Jackee Harry, a Winston-Salem native best known for her scene-stealing role in “227,” has appeared in many Christmas TV movies in supporting roles, including “Broadcasting Christmas,” “A Husband For Christmas,” “Wrapped Up in Christmas” and “My Christmas Inn.”
Next Saturday, Dec. 21, she will be in yet another one, “Christmas On My Mind,” airing on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The movie, which stars Ashley Greene, is about a young woman with short-term amnesia trying to track down the events that led to her breakup with her boyfriend, which leads her back to her Maine hometown for the town’s annual Christmas celebration.
***
Another cable holiday movie veteran, Winston-Salem native Austin Highsmith (“Hometown Christmas”), will be in town next weekend promoting her children’s book. The book is based on her real-life experience as a child whose family and faith help her through a scary hospital visit at Christmastime. I wrote about that experience back when the book was published last May.
On Dec. 21 she will read her Christmas-themed book, “The Miracle Tree,” at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St. #110, starting at 10:30 a.m. On her Facebook page, Highsmith said “I’ll of course be signing copies and hugging all of you super tight so come on out!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.