“The Exorcist”: It goes without saying that this movie left just about everybody wanting to leave the light on at bedtime. It continues to hold its own as a true horror film.
— Carl Wilson, Restaurant and Retail Reporter
“The Ring”: Who knew outdated technology could be so scary?
— Tim Rickard, Graphic Artist
“A Nightmare on Elm Street”: I think it’s the out-of-control aspect of this film that gets me. I can run from Jason or Michael Myers, but Freddy Krueger can get me while I sleep!”
— Kim Mills, Go Triad Editor
“The Exorcist”: It’s about the devil!!!
— Roby Taylor, Calendar Editor
“The Witch”: Nothing is conventional or predictable in this film, which sets a dark, creepy mood that transports you to another time, and forces you to feel a Puritan family’s sense of isolation and dread.
— Allen Johnson, Executive Editorial Page Editor
“Jaws”: That’s some bad hat, Harry. And that’s some scary movie, thanks in large part to one of the great mood-setting movie scores of all time. I was 10 when I saw it (without parental permission) for the first time on HBO at a friend’s house. All these years later, it’s still the last movie to give me nightmares.
— Jeff Mills, Sports Writer
“The Mist”: (2007): One of the better Stephen King adaptations, the bleak ending caps basically two hours of despair.
— Mike Kernels, Assistant Local Content Editor
“A Nightmare on Elm Street”: Easily the scariest because the movie centered around teenagers, and I was in high school at the time. The plot — and Freddy’s character — were so beyond creepy.
— Annette Ayres, Assistant Features Editor
“Dream A Little Dream”: Corey Feldman dancing like Michael Jackson sent me to therapy.
— Joe Jurney, Online Editor
“The Silence of the Lambs”: It’s one of those movies I can’t forget, but I don’t really want to see again. Anthony Hopkins was brilliant, but the creep factor in that movie was unsurpassed.
— Dick Barron, Staff Writer
“The Omen”: That little boy was just creepy, and it kept me in suspense throughout the movie.
— Kenwyn Caranna,
Staff Writer/Editor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.