“The Exorcist”: It goes without saying that this movie left just about everybody wanting to leave the light on at bedtime. It continues to hold its own as a true horror film.

— Carl Wilson, Restaurant and Retail Reporter

“The Ring”: Who knew outdated technology could be so scary?

— Tim Rickard, Graphic Artist

“A Nightmare on Elm Street”: I think it’s the out-of-control aspect of this film that gets me. I can run from Jason or Michael Myers, but Freddy Krueger can get me while I sleep!”

— Kim Mills, Go Triad Editor

“The Exorcist”: It’s about the devil!!!

— Roby Taylor, Calendar Editor

“The Witch”: Nothing is conventional or predictable in this film, which sets a dark, creepy mood that transports you to another time, and forces you to feel a Puritan family’s sense of isolation and dread.

— Allen Johnson, Executive Editorial Page Editor

“Jaws”: That’s some bad hat, Harry. And that’s some scary movie, thanks in large part to one of the great mood-setting movie scores of all time. I was 10 when I saw it (without parental permission) for the first time on HBO at a friend’s house. All these years later, it’s still the last movie to give me nightmares.

— Jeff Mills, Sports Writer

“The Mist”: (2007): One of the better Stephen King adaptations, the bleak ending caps basically two hours of despair.

— Mike Kernels, Assistant Local Content Editor

“A Nightmare on Elm Street”: Easily the scariest because the movie centered around teenagers, and I was in high school at the time. The plot — and Freddy’s character — were so beyond creepy.

— Annette Ayres, Assistant Features Editor

“Dream A Little Dream”: Corey Feldman dancing like Michael Jackson sent me to therapy.

— Joe Jurney, Online Editor

“The Silence of the Lambs”: It’s one of those movies I can’t forget, but I don’t really want to see again. Anthony Hopkins was brilliant, but the creep factor in that movie was unsurpassed.

Dick Barron, Staff Writer

“The Omen”: That little boy was just creepy, and it kept me in suspense throughout the movie.

— Kenwyn Caranna,

Staff Writer/Editor

