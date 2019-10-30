 I think it’s the out-of-control aspect of this film that gets me. I can run from Jason or Michael Myers, but Freddy Krueger can get me while I sleep!”

— Kim Mills, Go Triad Editor

Easily the scariest because the movie centered around teenagers, and I was in high school at the time. The plot — and Freddy’s character — were so beyond creepy.

— Annette Ayres, Assistant Features Editor

