William J. Kuder, ordained in 1933, had assignments that included St. Benedict in Greensboro and St. Joseph of the Hills in Eden (formerly Leaksville) before his death in 1960.
In 1995, the Charlotte diocese notified parishioners of St. Joan of Arc church in west Asheville that it had received allegations against Kuder of abuse of minor boys dating from the 1950s at that church.
