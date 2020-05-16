Hope-Aaron (copy)

"From heart to heart."

Where is God, when the parent loses a child, when coronavirus causes persons to die alone with family standing in the waiting room, when persons go to the grocery store just to see people? As a pastor, when persons ask me “Where is God?” I try to rephrase the question to “When is God?” I am convinced by the assistance of the prayers of my people, I believe God comes into our lives when we call people just when they need it the most, when we send a get-well card, when we sit with one after a tragedy, and when we help those who are most vulnerable in a rich country. That is when the Spirit moves from, “heart to heart and breast to breast,” and my soul finds a sweet relief.

— the Rev. Darryl W. Aaron, senior pastor of Providence Baptist Church

— Compiled by Nancy McLaughlin

Tags

Load comments