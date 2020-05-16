Hope-Abt (copy)

Putting words to dreams.

While we can’t share our joys and worries and pray each other up over Tuesday dinners, people are keeping the cycles of blessings flowing by collecting prayers among neighbors (which are hung in the church and prayed over phone trees and Facebook) and sharing food, diapers, and feminine products while forming new relationships across language and culture, and putting words to dreams for the world as it could (and should) be where life can flourish!

— the Rev. Audra Abt, vicar at Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit

— Compiled by Nancy McLaughlin

