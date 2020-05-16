While we can’t share our joys and worries and pray each other up over Tuesday dinners, people are keeping the cycles of blessings flowing by collecting prayers among neighbors (which are hung in the church and prayed over phone trees and Facebook) and sharing food, diapers, and feminine products while forming new relationships across language and culture, and putting words to dreams for the world as it could (and should) be where life can flourish!
— the Rev. Audra Abt, vicar at Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.