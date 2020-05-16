Hope-Miller (copy)

"I am filled with hope."

If we listen to the voices of our day, we are told there is little hope when it comes to race relations.

Furthermore, I have been told the most segregated hour of the week is Sunday morning at 11 o'clock.

While those may be true, I am filled with hope. Why?

I have pastored in Greensboro for 30 years. I love this city. It is my home. My closest pastoral friends happen to be a different race than me. But, oh how we love one another, and enjoy serving Jesus in partnership.

This not only brings me great joy, but tremendous hope.

— Don Miller, pastor of Westover Church

