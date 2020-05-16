It does not matter that I’ve lived away from my hometown for 30-plus years, I still get a good feeling of comfort and connection when I go back. Don’t get me wrong, I love living in North Carolina now, but there is something about the land I grew up on that calls to me and reminds me of my roots. The dirt is black, the land is flat and the summers can be scorchers, but it’s where I felt love and acceptance from an early age. It is where I learned to be rooted and grounded in life and in faith.
— Jill Alventosa-Brown, evangelism and older adult pastor at West Market Street United Methodist Church
