One of my favorite stories is about a rabbi who asked his class how they could tell, when the night was over and a new day had dawned. One student raised her hand and asked, ”Is it when there is enough light that you can tell the difference between an oak tree and the fig tree?”
The rabbi said no.
A second student asked, “Is it when there is enough light that you are able to tell at a distance the difference between a sheep and a goat?”
The rabbi again said no.
Finally, the whole class said together, ”Rabbi tell us when is there enough light that you know that the night is over and a new day has dawned.”
The rabbi replied, “When there is enough light in you, that when you see the face of another, you see the face of a brother or sister. That is when the night is over and a new day has dawned!”
— the Rev. Frank Dew, a Presbyterian Church (USA) minister
