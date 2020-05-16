Over the last decade St. Francis Springs Prayer Center has become a place of rest and refuge for me. I enjoy walking the trails, sitting by the stream listening to the quiet of nature, and singing in the great acoustics of the outdoor chapel. Finally, the hospitality and grace embodied through Father Louie Canino and Ann Bauer each time I visit bears witness to Christ’s love for me in a way that deeply touches my soul.
— the Rev. Wes Ward, missional life pastor at Westover Church
