Methodist 41
Greensboro College 10
Site: Jamieson Stadium, Greensboro
Why the Monarchs won: Methodist totaled 470 yards, including 274 on the ground against the Pride, which has been outscored 251-55 in its six losses.
Records: Methodist: 2-2 USA South Conference, 3-3 overall. Greensboro: 0-4 USA South, 1-6 overall.
Up next
Methodist: Wesleyan, 1 p.m. Saturday.
Greensboro: Huntingdon, 1 p.m. Saturday.
Methodist 14 7 20 0 -- 41
Greensboro 7 3 0 0 -- 10
First quarter
10:15: Methodist - Kobe Praylow 16 yd pass from Brandon Bullins (Trevor Hargett kick)
10:11: GC - Jarel Brown 49 yd kickoff return (Zac Ellison kick)
07:32: Methodist - Vontre Howard 14 yd pass from Brandon Bullins (Trevor Hargett kick)
Second quarter
00:58: Methodist - Kobe Praylow 25 yd pass from Brandon Bullins (Trevor Hargett kick)
00:00: GC - Zac Ellison 37 yd field goal
Third quarter
13:37: Methodist - Taj Outten 42 yd interception (Trevor Hargett kick failed)
07:18: Methodist - Vontre Howard 25 yd run (Trevor Hargett kick)
01:29: Methodist - Jamaar Moore 8 yd pass from Brandon Bullins (Trevor Hargett kick)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.