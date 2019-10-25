Methodist 41

Greensboro College 10

Site: Jamieson Stadium, Greensboro

Why the Monarchs won: Methodist totaled 470 yards, including 274 on the ground against the Pride, which has been outscored 251-55 in its six losses.

Records: Methodist: 2-2 USA South Conference, 3-3 overall. Greensboro: 0-4 USA South, 1-6 overall.

Up next

Methodist: Wesleyan, 1 p.m. Saturday.

Greensboro: Huntingdon, 1 p.m. Saturday.

Methodist 14 7 20 0 -- 41

Greensboro 7 3 0 0 -- 10

First quarter

10:15: Methodist - Kobe Praylow 16 yd pass from Brandon Bullins (Trevor Hargett kick)

10:11: GC - Jarel Brown 49 yd kickoff return (Zac Ellison kick)

07:32: Methodist - Vontre Howard 14 yd pass from Brandon Bullins (Trevor Hargett kick)

Second quarter

00:58: Methodist - Kobe Praylow 25 yd pass from Brandon Bullins (Trevor Hargett kick)

00:00: GC - Zac Ellison 37 yd field goal

Third quarter

13:37: Methodist - Taj Outten 42 yd interception (Trevor Hargett kick failed)

07:18: Methodist - Vontre Howard 25 yd run (Trevor Hargett kick)

01:29: Methodist - Jamaar Moore 8 yd pass from Brandon Bullins (Trevor Hargett kick)

