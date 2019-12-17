A FIRST:

HPU opens its campus for driving tour of holiday decorations

HIGH POINT — For the first time, High Point University will allow visitors to drive through the campus so they can check out the school’s Christmas decorations.

The university’s Christmas Drive will start tonight and run through Monday. Hours are 5:30 to 8 p.m.

According to the university, visitors will see more than 100,000 Christmas lights, a life-size Nativity scene, and more than 100 “Nutcrackers,” soldiers and other holiday decorations.

CARVING:

Union County artifact much older than first thought

MONROE — An item found in Union County almost 50 years ago may be thousands of years old, according to the N.C. Office of State Archaeology.

The 7-inch carved artifact found by a Monroe landowner is suspected to be a tool used for smoothing wood.

It was found about 13 miles north of the North Carolina-South Carolina border, an area once controlled by the Catawba Indian Nation.

— Staff and Wire Reports

