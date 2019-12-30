Kenneth R. Parker, ordained in 1965, served in the 1960s at Our Lady of Grace in Greensboro, St. Francis of Rome Catholic Mission in Sparta and St. John Baptist de la Salle in North Wilkesboro.

He retired in 1993.

In 2010 he was removed from ministry after allegations of abuse in the early 1980s in Newton Grove.

