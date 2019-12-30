Justin Paul Pechulis, ordained in 1958, had assignments that included St. Francis of Rome Catholic Mission in Sparta and St. John Baptist de la Salle in North Wilkesboro.
In 2008, a civil lawsuit was filed against the Charlotte diocese and the Archdiocese of Philadelphia by a man alleging he was sexually assaulted at St. Lawrence church (now basilica) in Asheville in 1976 or 1977 when the accuser was 15 or 16 years old and Pechulis was pastor.
Pechulis had died in 1983. The allegation was found credible in 2008 and the lawsuit was dismissed in 2010.
