John D. Rutledge, ordained in 1951, served at St. Mary church (formerly Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal church) in Greensboro in the early 1970s.
He died in 1998.
In 2018, the Archdiocese of Mobile, Ala., named him on its list of credibly accused clergy for an allegation of abuse in Alabama in 1968.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.