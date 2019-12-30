Donald Phillip Baker, ordained in 1980, was alleged by a man in 2017 of having abused him in his Lenoir parish from 1986 to 1989 when the man reporting the abuse was a teenager.

Caldwell County social services was informed and Lenoir police investigated, but no charges were filed. Baker had left the ministry in 1994. In 2019 the Charlotte diocese’s lay review board found the 2017 allegation credible. Baker remains permanently out of ministry.

He formerly served at Holy Infant in Reidsville and at Our Lady of Grace in Greensboro.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments