Damion Jacques Lynch, ordained in 1991, was accused by the parents of a 14-year-old boy in the mid-1990s of molestation from 1991 to 1995 while Lynch served at St. Elizabeth in Boone.

Lynch admitted the abuse and was sent for psychiatric treatment. In 1997 a counselor cleared him for ministry and then-Bishop William Curlin appointed him to a church in Charlotte.

About that time, the brother of the first victim also accused Lynch of abuse during the pastor’s time in Boone. Lynch was removed from ministry in 1998, and the diocese settled two lawsuits with the family in Watauga County Superior Court. Lynch was released from the clerical state in 2009. His assignments had included campus ministry at Appalachian State University in Boone.

