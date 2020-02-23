Sunday’s results
MEN
EAST
Boston U. 64, American 60
Canisius 57, Manhattan 56
Colgate 90, Holy Cross 60
Lehigh 69, Bucknell 60
Loyola (Md.) 70, Lafayette 68
Marist 76, Niagara 54
Monmouth (NJ) 89, Quinnipiac 78
Seton Hall 81, St. John’s 65
Siena 62, Fairfield 59
St. Francis (Pa.) 74, LIU 71
St. Peter’s 73, Rider 54
UConn 78, South Florida 71
Wagner 75, St. Francis (NY) 71
SOUTH
East Carolina 67, Temple 63
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 67, Wichita St. 64
Creighton 81, Butler 59
Detroit 79, Milwaukee 73
Indiana 68, Penn St. 60
Indiana St. 64, Evansville 62
Minnesota 83, Northwestern 57
N. Iowa 64, S. Illinois 52
Notre Dame 87, Miami 71
Oakland 92, Green Bay 88
Ohio St. 79, Maryland 72
Wisconsin 79, Rutgers 71
WEST
Boise St. 74, New Mexico 61
Utah 79, Southern Cal 65
WOMEN
EAST
Boston College 75, Miami 64
Drexel 66, Elon 47
James Madison 89, Hofstra 52
Louisville 79, Pittsburgh 47
Maine 64, Stony Brook 62, OT
Marquette 76, Georgetown 56
Northeastern 66, Towson 63
Richmond 72, St. Bonaventure 58
Rider 53, Iona 41
Villanova 76, DePaul 58
Wagner 74, St. Francis Brooklyn 53
William & Mary 78, Delaware 60
SOUTH
Alabama 66, Mississippi St. 64
Florida 83, Arkansas 80
Georgia 73, LSU 56
Georgia Tech 65, Florida St. 62
South Carolina 67, Kentucky 58
Tennessee 67, Vanderbilt 63
UNC-Wilmington 74, Coll. of Charleston 50
Virginia 86, Virginia Tech 76
Wake Forest 82, North Carolina 79, OT
MIDWEST
Butler 51, Providence 42
Cincinnati 87, Tulane 63
Cleveland St. 68, Detroit 63
Creighton 76, Xavier 62
Green Bay 61, IUPUI 58
Michigan 65, Michigan St. 57
Milwaukee 66, Ill.-Chicago 60
Missouri 82, Mississippi 67
Missouri St. 82, Indiana St. 58
N. Dakota St. 82, North Dakota 74
Notre Dame 72, Syracuse 70
Oakland 86, Youngstown St. 73
S. Illinois 99, Evansville 60
Texas Tech 77, Iowa St. 74
SOUTHWEST
TCU 49, Oklahoma St. 37
Texas A&M 84, Auburn 54
Wichita St. 70, Tulsa 61
