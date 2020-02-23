Sunday’s results

MEN

EAST

Boston U. 64, American 60

Canisius 57, Manhattan 56

Colgate 90, Holy Cross 60

Lehigh 69, Bucknell 60

Loyola (Md.) 70, Lafayette 68

Marist 76, Niagara 54

Monmouth (NJ) 89, Quinnipiac 78

Seton Hall 81, St. John’s 65

Siena 62, Fairfield 59

St. Francis (Pa.) 74, LIU 71

St. Peter’s 73, Rider 54

UConn 78, South Florida 71

Wagner 75, St. Francis (NY) 71

SOUTH

East Carolina 67, Temple 63

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 67, Wichita St. 64

Creighton 81, Butler 59

Detroit 79, Milwaukee 73

Indiana 68, Penn St. 60

Indiana St. 64, Evansville 62

Minnesota 83, Northwestern 57

N. Iowa 64, S. Illinois 52

Notre Dame 87, Miami 71

Oakland 92, Green Bay 88

Ohio St. 79, Maryland 72

Wisconsin 79, Rutgers 71

WEST

Boise St. 74, New Mexico 61

Utah 79, Southern Cal 65

WOMEN

EAST

Boston College 75, Miami 64

Drexel 66, Elon 47

James Madison 89, Hofstra 52

Louisville 79, Pittsburgh 47

Maine 64, Stony Brook 62, OT

Marquette 76, Georgetown 56

Northeastern 66, Towson 63

Richmond 72, St. Bonaventure 58

Rider 53, Iona 41

Villanova 76, DePaul 58

Wagner 74, St. Francis Brooklyn 53

William & Mary 78, Delaware 60

SOUTH

Alabama 66, Mississippi St. 64

Florida 83, Arkansas 80

Georgia 73, LSU 56

Georgia Tech 65, Florida St. 62

South Carolina 67, Kentucky 58

Tennessee 67, Vanderbilt 63

UNC-Wilmington 74, Coll. of Charleston 50

Virginia 86, Virginia Tech 76

Wake Forest 82, North Carolina 79, OT

MIDWEST

Butler 51, Providence 42

Cincinnati 87, Tulane 63

Cleveland St. 68, Detroit 63

Creighton 76, Xavier 62

Green Bay 61, IUPUI 58

Michigan 65, Michigan St. 57

Milwaukee 66, Ill.-Chicago 60

Missouri 82, Mississippi 67

Missouri St. 82, Indiana St. 58

N. Dakota St. 82, North Dakota 74

Notre Dame 72, Syracuse 70

Oakland 86, Youngstown St. 73

S. Illinois 99, Evansville 60

Texas Tech 77, Iowa St. 74

SOUTHWEST

TCU 49, Oklahoma St. 37

Texas A&M 84, Auburn 54

Wichita St. 70, Tulsa 61

