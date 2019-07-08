Hamilton Lakes’ Noah Rock pumps his fist after winning the boys 13-15 butterfly on the final day of the CSA Championship Meet at Greensboro Aquatic Center. See a photo gallery from staff photographer H. Scott Hoffman at Greensboro.com and results on Page B2.
