City Swim Meet Finals

Hamilton Lakes' Noah Rock pumps his fist after winning the boys 13-15 butterfly at the CSA Championship Meet final day, held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, NC on July 8, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record)

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

Hamilton Lakes’ Noah Rock pumps his fist after winning the boys 13-15 butterfly on the final day of the CSA Championship Meet at Greensboro Aquatic Center. See a photo gallery from staff photographer H. Scott Hoffman at Greensboro.com and results on Page B2.

