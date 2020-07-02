Though many restaurants have reopened since the state lifted the restriction for dine-in due to the coronavirus, Southern Lights Bistro at 2415 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro did not.
Owner John Drees said the restaurant has closed for good.
With seating limited for dine-in, Drees said the profit margin was not enough for him to realistically keep the restaurant open.
Drees said he was also concerned about the safety of his clientele and the safety of his business partners, both of whom are in a high-risk demographic for complications from COVID-19.
He said he considered Zoom wine tastings and chef classes, takeout and delivery, but said those just didn’t work for his full-service concept.
Drees was among the team to debut Southern Lights 35 years ago.
Drees said he became a junior partner in 1989 and he took over the restaurant almost 10 years ago when he moved it to the Shops at Kirkwood and tweaked the name.
But now a pandemic he sees no end to doesn’t translate to a profit when he feels customers are not going to eat out. And he doesn’t want to borrow money to keep his restaurant on life support.
At 56, Drees knows he’ll be back, he just doesn’t know when.
Mexican restaurant to open in old Ham’s site
The site of Greensboro’s last Ham’s restaurant is getting new life as a Mexican restaurant.
Rio Grande Mexican Kitchen is opening July 5 or 6 at the space at 1635 New Garden Road at Garden Creek Shopping Center in Greensboro.
Rio Grande is moving from its current location at 1614 Highwoods Blvd. at nearby Jefferson Village.
Ham’s vacated the site last fall, ending decades of the iconic chain operating in Greensboro.
Triad restaurants recognized
Wine Spectator has announced its 2020 Award of Excellence for restaurants and nine Triad eateries were recognized.
In Greensboro, restaurants recognized include Print Works Bistro, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Green Valley Grill and Village Tavern.
Butcher and Bull, Ryan’s Restaurant and Village Tavern are the Winston-Salem restaurants recognized.
Other restaurants include Out West Steakhouse and Saddle Room in Kernersville and The Celtic Fringe in Reidsville.
From neighborhood wine bars to fine dining restaurants, Wine Spectator honored 3,776 restaurants in all 50 states and more than 79 countries.
A searchable database can be found at www.winespectator.com/restaurants/search.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.