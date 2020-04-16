WFMY meteorologist Tim Buckley

WFMY meteorologist Tim Buckley.

"The strangest thing about working from home is that you don't leave your house. This sounds obvious, but it's entirely strange not to 'go' to work. Instead, I'm 30 feet from where I woke up. My cats are here. My kitchen is downstairs. You need to be able to close the door, and get yourself into work-mode. Maybe I'm still adjusting to that."

Tags

Load comments