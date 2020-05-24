Here is the beginning of the story:
Samantha looked out the kitchen window and saw the morning sun shining bright.
She and her two kids, Josh and Alyssa, were staying at home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Her husband, Jake, was at work. As a police officer, he was considered an essential worker.
The children had been doing their schoolwork online, and they had been working really hard. But today was Saturday. No schoolwork.
“I need to get those kids outside,” Samantha thought to herself.
The skies were a beautiful shade of blue with white, puffy clouds. It was a perfect day for what Samantha had in mind.
“Kids,” Samantha yelled up the stairs, “let’s go outside.”
“What are we going to do?” Josh asked.
“Well, I thought we could plant a garden,” mom said to the kids.
“Do we know how to do that?” Alyssa asked.
“We’re going to give it a shot,” the mom said.
They went into the shed in the backyard to gather some supplies. They hadn’t lived in the house long, and when the former owners moved out, they left the shed full of tools.
They grabbed a shovel, a hoe and some work gloves and headed into the backyard.
“OK,” Samantha said, “the first step is for us to decide where we’re going to put the garden. It will have to be a sunny spot.”
They decided on an area near the fence at the back of the yard. Then, they started clearing the spot.
It took a couple of hours, but they finally got the area ready to be planted.
“Now we just need seeds,” the mom told the kids.
They went to the shed to return the tools, and out of the corner of his eye, Josh saw and old jar full of something that looked like seeds.
“Hey,” Josh said, “check these out.”
Samantha and Alyssa looked at the jar. There was no label or instructions.
“I guess we just stick them in the ground and see what happens,” Alyssa said, laughing.
“Sounds good to me,” Samantha said.
They took the jar of seeds back to the garden plot they had prepared. They each grabbed a handful of seeds. Then they dug little holes and dropped a seed in each one.
Feeling very proud of themselves, the mom and two kids went inside to get cleaned up.
Jake came home from work that evening, and they all sat down for a family dinner.
“What did you guys do today?” Jake asked.
“We planted a garden,” Alyssa said.
“Cool,” Jake said. “What did you plant?”
Samantha, Alyssa and Josh all look at each other and laughed.
“We’re not really sure,” Josh said. Then he explained how they had found the jar of mystery seeds.
“Well, I guess we’ll see soon enough,” Jake said.
About a week later, the mom and kids walked out to check on their garden. There had been plenty of rain that week, so they hadn’t had to water the garden. This would be their first peek at the plants.
But when they got to the garden plot, they didn’t know what to think.
“What is THAT?!” Josh exclaimed.
“Um … I … um,” Alyssa stuttered.
“I’m not sure,” Samantha said. “What in the world are we going to do with these?”
