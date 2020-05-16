In all the COVID-ized upheaval, we forgot to take down our front door winter wreath. By mid-March, it was too late. We had guests who had moved in and built a two-story apartment!
A simple reminder: In the midst of life’s confusion, sadness and unpredictability, God's world continues to renew us and offer hope. We're inspired and thankful… #everydayisearthday.
— Jay Hilbinger, senior pastor of First Lutheran Church
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.