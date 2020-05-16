hope -- jay's story (copy)

A family didn't take its Christmas wreath down fast enough and birds made it into a loft

In all the COVID-ized upheaval, we forgot to take down our front door winter wreath. By mid-March, it was too late. We had guests who had moved in and built a two-story apartment!

A simple reminder: In the midst of life’s confusion, sadness and unpredictability, God's world continues to renew us and offer hope. We're inspired and thankful… #everydayisearthday.

—  Jay Hilbinger, senior pastor of First Lutheran Church

 

— Compiled by Nancy McLaughlin

Tags

Load comments