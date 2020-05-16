Hope-Carter (copy)

The 1979 photo is Jane Carter, Max Carter, and their daughters, Maia and Lissa, standing in front of Ramallah Meetinghouse.

A place that gives me great hope is the 1910 limestone Quaker meetinghouse in Ramallah, Palestine. It was completed shortly after the supervising builder's beloved wife died.

It survived being used as a British tavern in WWI, as a home for refugee families and a school for their children after the '48 war, has survived the '67 war, two intifadas, and continued military occupation, but remains an oasis both of spiritual strength and literal green in the heart of the city.

If it can survive and thrive through such challenges, so can we!

— Max Carter, former director of the Friends Center at Guilford College. He also leads historical tours through the college’s woods — where Quakers settled and fugitive slaves chased freedom on the Underground Railroad.

— Compiled by Nancy McLaughlin

