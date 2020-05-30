Kim Barnes, who earlier this year was living on the cold streets, found herself in a nice hotel in April as local agencies looked for a way to safely house homeless people during the pandemic.
Barnes, who recently overcame substance abuse problems, said she was blessed to find the hotel program, funded by the city of Greensboro, the Interactive Resource Center and other nonprofits.
The program still houses 150 people in two hotels. But Barnes left the hotel about a month ago and moved in with her fiancee at the Summit Executive Center apartments on Summit Avenue. Again, she says she feels fortunate.
"It's a blessing to have a roof over my head and a shower and a bathroom and a microwave and a fridge and a bed," she said.
Still, she wants more. Her rent is $670 a month. That takes almost all of her $733 disability check and leaves her with little but food stamp assistance to live on. And her fiancee has been unable to find work during the economic crisis.
So Barnes continues to hope she can get a voucher for more affordable housing from the Greensboro Housing Authority. She plans to head Monday to the Interactive Resource Center to see if she can get on a list for housing vouchers.
In the meantime, she has been able to see two of her adult children and her mother during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I wear a mask; she wears a mask," Barnes said.
— Richard Barron
