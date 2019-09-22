Pittsburgh police investigators gather outside an apartment building on the city’s South Side where police say multiple people are dead and others are hospitalized in what they’re calling a “medical situation” Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Pittsburgh. Police said Sunday that all of the victims were wearing orange paper bands on their wrists. Authorities are asking the public for information on a party or event in which guests were given orange wrist bands. Police say they’ve identified two venues that were using orange wrist bands Saturday night. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)