The reality series “Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks,” which follows fishing boats off the North Carolina coast, will make its season debut 8 p.m. tonight on National Geographic. The new season sees the addition of three new boats and one that hasn’t been seen since season one.
Returning after a five-year absence, there’s Reed Meredith, who has a new boat, the Kahuna. According to National Geographic, he has “his fun-loving brother Banks by his side. Both men are determined to bring home big paychecks for their families, and since the Kahuna enjoyed its best commercial season ever last year, they’re confident that they will be the boat to beat.”
There are also three new boats this season: Rasta Rocket, a 28-foot boat with a 27-year-old captain; Offshore Outlaw, whose captain has been fishing for bluefin every season for more than 20 years; and Reel e Buggingl captained by a former Wall Street executive “who traded tailored suits for rods and reels when the stock market crashed in 2008.”
***
“Jonny Quest,” a cartoon adventure series about a young boy who travels the world on exotic adventures with his scientist father, only lasted one season originally, airing from 1964 to 1965. But it has gone on to become a cult favorite, spawning comic books, merchandise, a follow-up series in the 1990s, and spoofs on such cartoons as “Freakazoid,” “Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law,” and “The Venture Bros.” The rollicking theme song was even covered by the rockabilly band The Reverend Horton Heat in 1995.
The original 26-episode run is now on Blu-ray from the Warner Archives, manufacture-on-demand discs not sold in stores but available at wbshop.com and Amazon. Bonus features will include a short about the animators; a vintage commercial; and an episode with a trivia track.
Also new from Warner Archives are Blu-ray and DVD editions of “Popeye The Sailor: The 1940s, Volume 2” with 15 theatrical shorts featuring the scrappy little fellow, on adventures ranging from Africa to Mars; and a DVD of “500 Nations,” a sprawling 1995 documentary miniseries about American Indian culture and history.
***
Just two weeks after the debut of her TV-movie “The Legend of 5 Mile Cave,” Winston-Salem native Jill Wagner is already back on the air.
She is the star of “Mystery 101: Playing Dead,” a Hallmark Movies and Mysteries film airing at 9 p.m. tonight. In the story, she plays a crime-fiction professor who gets involved in a case when a prop gun in a play she is attending turns out to be real. This is the second installment in Wagner’s “Mystery 101” series of TV-movies, following one that aired in January.
And next month, one of Wagner’s previous movies — “Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa” — will be part of Hallmark Channel’s Christmas in July marathon, which runs from July 12 to 27. The lineup will also include a repeat of “Christmas in Graceland,” starring Albemarle native Kellie Pickler.
If you can’t wait till July, good news: “Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa” is also being released on DVD this Tuesday as part of the Hallmark Holiday Collection. And if you missed “The Legend of 5 Mile Cave,” it is available on DVD from Amazon and Walmart, and on digital HD on various services.
***
HBO Latino and the New York Latino Film Festival are holding a nationwide search for Latino stand-up comedians. The top five comedians will perform, and one winner will be chosen, at a live event in New York on Aug. 16. The winner will have a paid opportunity to appear in an upcoming HBO Latino comedy special. Applicants should submit a three-to-five-minute video of a stand-up performance, in English, which has not been previously broadcast. Go to www.NYLatinoFilmFestival.com/2019 by June 28 to submit an entry and find out more details.
***
“The Code,” a military drama starring Mount Airy native and UNC School of the Arts aluma Anna Wood, is on hiatus, having been taken off CBS’s schedule earlier this month eight episodes into its run. But the show is scheduled to return next month, with four new episodes to be shown at 9 p.m. Mondays starting July 1.
***
Other recent home video releases include the second season of the “Will & Grace” revival; the eighth season of “Suits”; the second season of “Killing Eve”; and “Patrick Melrose,” the acclaimed five-part Showtime drama with Benedict Cumberbatch as a self-destructive upper-class Brit who is still dealing with the emotional damage of his abusive upbringing. The cast also includes Jennifer Lason Leigh, Hugo Weaving and Jessica Raine.