Bachelor in Paradise
8 p.m. (ABC)
Former “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” participants get another shot a finding romance in a new episode of this reality TV show. They live the good life at a posh resort in the hopes of turning a summer fling into the real thing.
Big, Small & Deadly
9 p.m. (ANIMAL PLANET)
Host Dave Salmoni invites viewers on a journey to Alaska in a new episode of this series about the beautiful and unpredictable world of nature. The area is subject to extreme weather conditions that push residents to the very brink of existence.
The Little Couple
9 p.m. (TLC)
Hoping to find a new activity for the kids, Jen and Bill take Will and Zoey sailing in this new episode. While Will masters steering the boat, Zoey doesn’t take as well to sailing. Elsewhere, things get crazy when Will throws his friends a sleep-under.
Flipping Exes
10 p.m. (BRAVO)
As their business grows, Nina and Michael struggle to complete two flips at the same time. However, the concurrent projects cause a lot of stress and financial burden. One project is soon hampered by a wily investor.
