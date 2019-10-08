STATESVILLE — A CNBC reality TV star has won the right to keep flying a giant U.S. flag over his RV dealership, but the victory came at a cost: thousands of dollars of fines.
Statesville officials announced Monday that a deal was reached to change an ordinance so reality show host Marcus Lemonis can keep a 40-by-80-foot U.S. flag over his Gander RV dealership.
But Lemonis must pay the $14,350 in fines he racked up for refusing to take it down for months, with an additional $2,000 for the city’s legal costs.
Lemonis is an actor and producer who stars in the reality TV show “The Profit.” He made national news this summer for refusing to take down the flag, which he says was raised as a show of patriotism and support for the military.
He appeared to celebrate the win Monday night on social media, saying the compromise was reached with “civility and humanity.”
“Money was never a factor,” Lemonis said in a series of tweets. “Thank you to all that felt the need to support. (Statesville) has great people and I will continue to support.”
The Statesville City Council approved a first reading of the newly amended ordinance Monday, and set a second reading for Oct. 21. The change calls for a rezoning of “the area Gander RV sits on” that will result in the flag being in compliance.
City officials and Gander RV had been discussing a compromise for months. A group of flag supporters attended the council meeting Monday and cheered when the compromise was revealed.
Lemonis’ refusal to remove the flag won national support, and prompted a social media backlash against the city.
“Some terrible things have been said about our wonderful town, and it hasn’t come from our citizens,” said Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh.
