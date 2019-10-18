Carolina Hurricanes broadcaster Mike Maniscalco is dealing with a serious medical issue after falling ill on the team’s West Coast road trip, the team announced Friday.
Maniscalco, who serves as the sideline reporter and pregame host on Fox Sports Carolinas broadcasts and also works for the team’s website, went to the emergency room in San Jose early Wednesday morning after the team’s game in Los Angeles on Tuesday night complaining of abdominal pain.
Doctors discovered a large mass in his stomach and his wife Kristen flew to California to join him on Wednesday. Maniscalco has been hospitalized at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center since then, missing the Hurricanes’ games at San Jose on Wednesday and Anaheim on Friday.
Maniscalco received medical clearance on Friday to return to Raleigh for further diagnosis, perhaps as soon as today, but will continue to be absent from Hurricanes broadcasts indefinitely while he undergoes treatment.
“What stands out to me, and always has, is Mike’s relationship with the players,” Hurricanes analyst Tripp Tracy said. “I think that was certainly reflected in Dougie Hamilton’s comments in our interview with him in the second intermission on Wednesday. We’ll be thinking about him each and every night until he returns to the broadcast.”
