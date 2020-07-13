LOS ANGELES — The body of “Glee” star Naya Rivera was found Monday near the surface of a Southern California lake, authorities said.
Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said at a news conference that the body that search crews found floating in the northeast corner of Lake Piru earlier in the day was the 33-year-old Rivera.
Ayub said that while an autopsy and official identification are forthcoming, the circumstances from the location of the body to the fact that no one else has been reported missing in the lake makes the department “confident that the body we found is Naya Rivera.”
The discovery came five days after Rivera disappeared on Lake Piru, where her 4-year-old son was found July 8 asleep and alone on a rented pontoon boat, authorities said.
She and her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, had climbed off the boat and gone swimming.
The boy told investigators that his mother helped him get back aboard, then he looked back and saw her disappear into the water, Ayub said.
“She must have mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat, but not enough to save herself,” Ayub said.
Authorities say they believe Rivera drowned.
Rivera played singing cheerleader Santana Lopez for six seasons on the Fox musical-comedy “Glee.”
She is the third major cast member from the show to die in their 30s.
