John Swofford guided the ACC through conference realignment to finally reach this moment.

There won’t be much news on the ACC Network front, but with a month remaining until it goes live, there will be plenty of reflection about the long road that brought the league here. This is what expansion was all about, realigning the ACC for the future as television revenues went nuts in the early 2000s, ending the old round-robin format and bringing uncomfortable changes. The new source of income stands to change the league significantly within the next several years.

