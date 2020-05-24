They all ran inside and waited till Jake got home.
Then, at dinner Jake asked, “How was your day today? What did you do?”
There was silence for a while. Then finally Samantha said, “The, the plants we planted last week are horrifying, scary….”
“... and ugly!” Alyssa added.
Then Samantha tried to explain what they looked like, “They are enormous heads, that are shaped like a leaf, red, with green dots, and gian brown spikes”
“Don’t forget the sharp brown teeth!” Alyssa says.
“Or that it is living!” Josh says in a scared voice.
“Wait, the plant is a living creature?” Jake asks in shock.
“Yes, and if you do not believe us go look for yourself,” they all say.
“Ok I will” Jake says in a determined voice.
Then, when Jake saw the living plant, his mouth dropped in disbelief. Then he screamed at the top of his lungs, “AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”
“We told you so.” Alyssa says in a sassy voice.
Then Jake says more confident than he really was,“Maybe we can cut it down!”
“Ok” they said, not so sure.
That night, after dinner they TRIED to cut down the plant but instantly everything in that neighborhood disappeared into the dark night sky. Today, not one person knows where they went or what happened to them. Will you be the one to find them?
