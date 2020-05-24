But, despite the calm response she had given, Samantha was surprised (and even a little scared, too). Their yard was chock-full of colorful flowers, long, twisted vines and low-hanging branches. All three of them turned to go back into the house, but where they had once seen their home, they now saw a thick wall of flytraps, thorns and other unfriendly-looking plants.
Alyssa gulped. Josh’s knees started knocking together.
“Uh, Mom?” Alyssa asked, her voice quivering. “I really hope you brought your phone, or some other signal. We might be here a long time.”
Samantha did not have her phone. She hadn’t planned to go into a labyrinth of exotic plants. She only had two thoughts going through her mind. A tiny voice told her, 'I’ve got to keep it together, for the kids.' At the same time, another voice was saying, 'We need to find the shed.'
It was after thinking these thoughts that Samantha realized that Josh and Alyssa were talking to her.
“Mom, what are we gonna do?” Josh pleaded.
“Well,” Samantha began, “the best thing would be to get to the shed …” her voice trailed off.
“Let’s do it, then!” the two kids said in unison.
A few days later, Josh, Alyssa and Samantha were STILL trekking through their yard in a desperate search for the shed. Alyssa took it as an opportunity to draw some of the beautiful plants in her sketchbook (which she had originally brought to draw SMALL plants). Josh’s new pastime was digging holes.
“Are we EVER going to find that shed?!” Alyssa suddenly groaned, interrupting Samantha’s train of thought.
She has the right to be annoyed, Samantha reminded herself. ALL of us do. Throughout their journey, they had figured out which plants would keep you going for at least a day, and which ones would turn you into a human-sized blueberry (which sped them up a bit, but was hard to control).
Without warning, Josh suddenly exclaimed, “Look!” he pointed to two rows of dirt from which more plants emitted. “Our original garden!” Alyssa’s voice sounded more energized than it had in days.
“If that’s our garden,” Samantha started eagerly, “then the shed is diagonally left of it!”
All three of them shared a look, then sprinted in the direction. Alyssa was the first to smack into yet another vine wall. She got up just as quick as she had fallen down and tore away a layer of vines, only to reveal a red-painted wooden wall.
”The shed!” Alyssa cried. She rushed through the door, in a state of pure bliss. When she came out, she was holding a pair of shears, and smiling.
An hour later, the yard was all better (thanks to shed tools). No more vines crawled on the fencepost. Branches that were once low enough to bang your head on had retracted.
“Guys! I found something,” Josh said.
Samantha and Alyssa crowded around him. In his hands, he held the jar of seeds. Samantha noticed something that she hadn’t before: There was faded lettering on the side of the jar. Intrigued, she squinted, trying to make the words out. Alyssa decoded the words first.
“Sickness-curing seeds,” she read, her tone questioning what this was about. “But what do we need ..." her eyes suddenly widened in understanding. “Sickness-curing seeds ... COVID-19 ... oh my ...” she managed in between short gasps.
'With these seeds, we can rid the world of coronavirus!' Samantha thought.
Just then, Jake came out the door. “There are my three favorite gardeners!” he was able to manage just before all three of them ambushed him in a hug.
“Dad! Oh, Dad, you’ll never believe what happened today!” the kids said.
