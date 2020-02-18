Seed catalogs flood our mailbox every winter. I love to see them arrive and spend hours poring over the photos of beautiful plants and their tempting descriptions.
Some years I am distracted by other tasks and fail to get orders sent off in time, but sometimes I manage and end up with more than I have room to start indoors. This year I acted on time and added a few to my collection.
Seeds are interesting for more than their ability to produce plants. They often develop in pods of fantastical shapes such as those of an old-fashioned caterpillar plant that look exactly like a curled caterpillar. This relative of beans is not edible but made for great fun long ago when hidden in a dish for an unexpecting guest (or sibling!).
Star anise trees, Ilicium verum, produce pods that look like star fish. The entire pod has a sweet licorice flavor that can be steeped into a sugar syrup, wine, or boiling water for tea. If you see the star anise spice or a tree labeled as Japanese, avoid it as it is poisonous. The true edible star anise is Chinese.
There is a yellow star anise that is native to Florida (Ilicium parviflorum) that grows easily here. It is an attractive, small evergreen tree with tiny yellow flowers that develop the star shaped pod. The native star anise are not edible but are a nice garden plant.
The seed pods of a number of plants look much like a flower vase. One of the native plants to do so is Meadowbeauty, Rhexia mariana. It is a perennial that grows across most of our state, including Guilford County, with pretty pink flowers, but it is the charming seed pods with a rounded base and cinched and flared top for which I grow it.
Poppies have a similar vase-like pod that holds many seeds until wind, birds or something else tilts them over. The seeds then easily tumble out of the pod with its ruffled collar, ready to rest through the winter until germinating in early spring.
Cylinder shaped pods hold the seeds of many plants, including lilies. Lilium formosum pods hold hundreds of seeds in tightly packed rows within four-inch slender pods. Plants will grow from many of the seeds, but it will take two or more years for them to germinate and grow.
Devil’s claw seed pods belong to a southwest desert plant, Proboscidea parviflora. The seed pod is a cylindrical body tapering into a long, thin, curving tail. As the fruit dries, the tail splits open into two long, claw-like halves, giving rise to the common name. It could just as well have been called eagle’s claws for their dangerous appearance. Indigenous people used the green fruits as food and the dried pods in basketry. Though not native, they will grow here if planted in well-drained soil and full, hot sun.
My favorites are those of milkweeds, the pods of which have tan to brown bumpy exteriors up to four inches long. The cylindrical pods with a narrow top split open when mature to release rows of seeds, each seed attached to silky white hair-like filaments that carry them on breezes far from the parent plant.
Seeds are of as much interest as their pods and many have long histories. Peony seeds at one time were thought to be helpful, but we know now that all parts of peonies, including the seeds, are poisonous.
Prickly ash (Zanthoxylum americanum) was widely used by Indigenous people to treat toothaches as well as a variety of other ailments. They chewed the inner bark for toothaches and saved seeds to pack around aching teeth in winter. It is an attractive small tree with trunk and branches heavily armed with prickles up to five inches long, making it a nearly impenetrable hedge. It is also fragrant, with a pleasant lemony scent. It is found in the wild only in Jackson County in North Carolina, but will grow elsewhere with care.
This year I will grow a few plants new for me, including Dianthus, Fenugreek and Giant Hyssop. The Dianthus caryophyllus, better known as Pinks, have a delicate clove-like fragrance. They can sometimes be found in nurseries, but most Pinks found in nurseries lack the delightful fragrance. This year I hope to have the old-fashioned, sweetly scented flowers in abundance. The seeds I purchased assure me they will be fragrant.
I have used Fenugreek, Trigonella foenum-graecum, in cooking but have never tried to grow it. The seeds of this plant are in foods you may use but may not be aware of their presence. Their maple-like flavor is found in curries, pickles, imitation maple syrups and candies. The plants do not like to be disturbed once they have started growing, so I will start some indoors in paper pots that can be torn open and planted in the ground. Some seed I will hold back until the ground warms.
Yellow Giant Hyssop, Agastache nepetoides, is one I am eager to grow. It is a perennial native to North Carolina though I have only seen it in Caswell and Stokes counties. It is a stately plant, growing to six feet tall with a candelabra-type structure. The flowers grow in five-inch terminal spikes, adding to the candelabra appearance. The stems are stiff and four-sided. The flowers are described as yellow but appear white from a distance. The ones I have seen in the wild are at forest edges where they get afternoon sun.
Seeds are interesting for the variety of sizes and shapes, the amazing property of containing all the elements within to produce something as small as pyxie moss or as monumental as an oak and are far less expensive than purchasing plants. They are worth the effort.
