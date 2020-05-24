They all looked down at the unknown plant; it had giant green leaves with a small blue blossom inside.
“Maybe we should leave it be for now, I’ll call Felicia in the morning,” said Samantha. Felicia was one of Samantha’s good friends and was a botanist, which means a very smart plant expert.
But that night, Alyssa didn’t feel well. “I’ll get you some tea,” said Samantha.
She went to the kitchen to grab the drink when her phone started ringing. “Hello?” she asked.
“Hey Sammy!” said a cheery voice from the other side of the phone. It was Felicia! Felicia knew everything about plants. She was also a very optimistic person. “I heard that Alyssa has a cold ... word goes around fast on the Internet, you know. At least it’s not the Coronavirus!” she said in her always happy tone.
“Yeah, you know, I was meaning to talk to you,” said Samantha.
“Great, well I’m here now, aren’t I?” said Felicia.
“So, there is this plant in my backyard ... I’ve never seen it before, I was hoping you could help?”
“Anything for you doll,” said Felicia.
“The plant is big with green leaves and a small blue blossom; I’ve never seen it before,” explained Samantha.
“Well, you called the right botanist!” Felicia chimed.
“You called me,” responded Samantha. “Anyway, I think you have a Marsch, but yet again, they went supposedly extinct because of global warming… then yet again ...”
“Oh, I understand!” Samantha smiled. The Marsch plant came back because not many people are going places in cars and buying a bunch of stuff! Samantha thought.
“The Marsch is a medicine that fights sicknesses!” Felicia squealed. (At times she acted like they were teens again.)
“Oh! that will help Alyssa!” ringed Samantha.
“Mom?!” a puffy nosed voice moaned from upstairs.
“I’m going to get something, be back soon Honey!” Samantha yelled back. “Bye Felicia, thank you so much!!!” Samantha cried into the phone.
Samantha walked out to the garden, grabbed a leaf, and darted back inside. She thought the best thing to do would be to put it in the tea. It was Alyssa’s favorite teacup from when she was a little girl. It had pink and yellow flowers around the rim. Samantha took the Marsch leaf and added it to the hot tea and brought it upstairs. Alyssa slurped it up in a second and smiled.
“This is actually really good,” she said in her still-puffy-cold voice.
The next morning, while the kids were sleeping in, Samantha told Jake everything over a cup of coffee. Alyssa came bounding down the steps, feeling great and dressed for the day. “Wow, this is great, Honey,” Jake said. “You should donate the leaves to the hospital, it could help the coronavirus!”
Samantha and Josh took the Marsch leaves to the hospital. The doctors tested it on a man with the coronavirus in the hospital. A few days later his tests were negative. Then the pharmacies started using the leaves for a vaccine. Soon everyone took the vaccine and schools reopened in time for Fall.
The government gave Samantha an award because she helped make the virus go away. But instead of accepting the award, Samantha gave it to the people who lived in the house before them who left the jar of seeds in the shed.
On the award Samantha wrote a note:
“This award is dedicated to the people who impact the world without knowing it, but still deserve to be known.”
