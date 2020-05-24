Jake would be working late, so the family decided to stay inside the remainder of the day.

Next morning during breakfast Josh said, "I had the weirdest dream last night." "About what,"

Alyssa asked. "Well, Josh continued, "I was outside and heard voices. The plants seemed to be

talking."

"Oh, my goodness, Josh," said Samantha, "It must have been the late pizza snack you had before

going to bed."

Jake shook his head and announced he must leave for work, but would take a look at the plants

later.

That evening the family was thrilled when Jake came home a little early and joined them in

the garden.

"I need to see the jar which held the seeds," said Jake. "Okay, Dad, but there was no label on it,"

said Josh. Turning the jar over, Jake found a tiny sticker with three initials.

"I think a simple test may clear up the mystery," said Jake. Then he picked up a tiny twig

and touched the top of one of the plants. Immediately, there was quick movement by the plant.

"AHA!" shouted Jake. Looks like we have the name associated with the initials on the sticker.

It is none other than VENUS FLY TRAP."

"What happens now?" Samantha inquired. "Elimination as soon as possible," replied Jake.

"This has truly been interesting," commented Alyssa, "but please, next time...NO SURPRISES,

Okay?" "Amen," chimed Josh.

THE END

Tags

Load comments