Bitter views on trans people were misplaced
Regarding the hateful letter about transgender people that appeared this week (“Transgender rights is an issue with no merit” by Jacqueline Stockard, Aug. 13):
I wonder where the writer’s antipathy comes from? How can she think that anyone would “choose this unattractive lifestyle”?
Who would choose to be ridiculed, hated, spit on, beaten up, raped and discriminated against?
And why would we not allow transgender people to use the bathroom of their sexual identity? Does Ms. Stockard not realize that a transgender person who identifies as male therefore dresses, talks and looks like a man? Do you want a man in your restroom? Conversely, would you have someone who dresses, talks and looks like a woman be forced to use a men’s restroom, possibly to be sexually assaulted?
I cannot imagine having such intolerance toward people I have not even met and know nothing about. Isn’t your God a loving God? And aren’t you commanded to “love they neighbor as thyself”?
I can only hope for your sake, Ms. Stockard, that you will one day manage to “get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice” (Ephesians 4:31).
Lyn McCoy
Greensboro
Recycle the recycling bins in Greensboro
Why do we no longer have drop-off recycle bins? There is a very simple answer. We had them and we blew it. A small minority of the residents of Greensboro are a bunch of slobs. The recycle bins are for recyclable material, they are not garage receptacles and their location is not a dump for your day-to-day garbage.
There used to be recycle bins behind Costco, Smith High School and Hester Park which were nothing but garbage dumps and an eyesore to everyone. I am sure these are just a small example as they are the ones I have used. Why should the men working at the recycling facility have to work in that kind if filth. It belongs in the landfill not a recycling facility.
It is always a small portion of the population that ruins it for everyone else. We have all seen this scenario played out many times and it is never going to end. I wonder how many of those slobs who deposited their trash illegally were checking their surroundings to see if anyone was watching — probably all of them. They knew what they were doing was illegal, but what the hell, it’s only garbage.
Bob Slone
Jamestown
Cummings’ own words conveyed hate speech
Several days ago an Associated Press story was printed in News & Record under the headline “Cummings: Stop hateful comments.” The first paragraph of that story follows:
“Government officials must stop making ‘hateful, incendiary comments’ that only serve to divide and distract the nation from its real problems, including mass shootings and white supremacy, Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings said Wednesday in comments aimed at President Donald Trump.”
It’s ironic that Cummings asks to stop hateful comments and then makes one in the very next sentence. He thinks white supremacy is one of the nation’s real problems. This is a hateful inference against half the voters in the nation.
Paul Camp
Greensboro
Yes, the Bog Garden’s bamboo is invasive
Apparently, Charles W. Lomax cherishes the Bog Garden but is not familiar with non-native invasive plants (“Don’t make Bog Garden Park an eyesore,” Counterpoint, Aug. 13).
There is a long list of invasive plants at www.invasive.org/eastern. I do not know them all although a botanist in the North Carolina Native Plant Society specializes in invasive plants and writes a column in the newsletter. Golden bamboo is definitely a non-native invasive plant that should be removed.
During a group walk-around the Bog Garden about three years ago the leader was identifying all the nice native plants for those who did not know them and, as she did, I pointed out invasive plants such as Nandina domestica, multi-flora rose, English ivy, etc. It could be partly my doing that someone had the idea to remove the invasive plants. We have removed all invasive plants from our home garden aside from tall fescue, which serves as a small lawn.
I invite Mr. Lomax to join the North Carolina Native Plant Society, where he can broaden his knowledge of native plants. He has stated that oak leaf hydrangea (hydrangea quercifolia) is a non-native plant when it is actually a choice native.
Judy Stierand
Whitsett