A national Christmas tree shortage may mean real trees are harder to find and more expensive this year.

The shortage is partly due to the 2008 Great Recession, when demand for trees was down and farmers were planting fewer trees.

Hot weather and excessive rain are also partly to blame.

Christmas trees take an average of seven years to grow to a typical height, but they can take up to 15, according to the National Christmas Tree Association. So the effects of fewer being planted in 2008 are being felt now.

North Carolina is one of the largest producers of Christmas trees in the country, along with Oregon, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Washington, according to the tree Association.

But farmers in North Carolina are coming up short this year, meaning trees have to come from elsewhere.

And they are more expensive.

In 2017, 27.4 million real trees were sold in the U.S. for an average of $75 a tree, the tree association says, and in 2018, 32.8 million real Christmas trees were sold for an average of $78 a tree.

This year, costs are up about 10%.

But everyone who wants a real Christmas tree should still be able to get one, said Doug Hundley, the seasonal spokesperson for the tree association.

