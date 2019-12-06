A national Christmas tree shortage may mean real trees are harder to find and more expensive this year.
The shortage is partly due to the 2008 Great Recession, when demand for trees was down and farmers were planting fewer trees.
Hot weather and excessive rain are also partly to blame.
Christmas trees take an average of seven years to grow to a typical height, but they can take up to 15, according to the National Christmas Tree Association. So the effects of fewer being planted in 2008 are being felt now.
North Carolina is one of the largest producers of Christmas trees in the country, along with Oregon, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Washington, according to the tree Association.
But farmers in North Carolina are coming up short this year, meaning trees have to come from elsewhere.
And they are more expensive.
In 2017, 27.4 million real trees were sold in the U.S. for an average of $75 a tree, the tree association says, and in 2018, 32.8 million real Christmas trees were sold for an average of $78 a tree.
This year, costs are up about 10%.
But everyone who wants a real Christmas tree should still be able to get one, said Doug Hundley, the seasonal spokesperson for the tree association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.