They looked at the flowers and they were all dead because it rained last night and they had too much water so they had to re-plant the flowers. But they had an even better idea. The idea was to plant 150 flowers for all the people that had been effected by the coronavirus in Guilford County. They planted 50 roses, 50 sunflowers and 50 daisy for all the patients. Once all of the flowers were grown and nice and healthy, since they planted them for the patients, all of the patients became healthy just like the flowers did. And once everyone heard about what Samantha and her kids did everyone else started doing it and sooner or later the whole world was coronavirus free and the world was clean and all the humans were healthy.
